The three deputies involved in the shoot death of a man in Elizabeth City were justified in their actions and will not be charged, the district attorney said today.
The deputies fired on Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 hitting in the back and killing him, officials have said. District Attorney Andrew Womble announced he had completed his review of the case.
Womble said at a news conference that Brown's shooting by the deputies was "justified" because "Brown's actions caused the deputies to take deadly force to protect their lives and the lives of others."
Brown's death has triggered protests because he was black and unarmed. Advocates say their review of video recording show he did not provoke the shooting.
Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman said he has been in discussions with city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe and other city leaders about having additional law enforcement in the city in the wake of Womble's announcement.
“We are working on that now,” Freeman said this morning. “We have been on the phone since early this morning. We are going to try and be as normal as possible and see what happens.”
About a dozen police cars, including at least one from out of the area, were parked this morning behind the former National Guard Armory building off Westover Street.
A four-block area around the Pasquotank County Courthouse and the Public Safety Building were closed at 8 a.m. this morning ahead of the press conference, which is open only to credentialed media.
Specific street closings are Colonial Avenue from N. Road Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Main Street from N. Road Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Pool Street from Elizabeth Street to Colonial Avenue; and Martin Luther King Boulevard from Elizabeth Street to Colonial Avenue.
Pasquotank County offices plan to close at 10 a.m. and city offices will close at 11 a.m.
There are currently no plans to reinstitute a citywide curfew following Womble's press conference but Freeman said that could change.
“I make those decisions as we go through the process,” he said. “If the culture and the climate calls for it then we will implement it. I hope we don’t have to go to that space.”