Paula Dance made it a point, quite literally with the point of her finger, to remind Pitt County residents who the backbone of their sheriff’s office is at her swearing in ceremony Monday morning.

“Let me make this clear: I am not Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. This is Pitt County’s Sheriff’s Office,” Dance said, gesturing to the hundreds of deputies, command staff and detention officers preparing to resume their oath of office during the ceremony at Community Christian Church on Memorial Drive in Greenville.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.