mewborn

George Mewborn, left, receives the DAR national community service award certificate and pin from Melinda McKinnon, regent of the Susanna Coutanch Evans chapter.

 Contributed photo

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave its Community Service Award to a Snow Hill man his ongoing efforts to preserve the heritage of the Tuscarora people.

George L. Mewborn was nominated by members of Greenville’s Susanna Coutanch Evans chapter for his preservation efforts and work to educate school children and the public about the tribe’s history and contributions to life in eastern North Carolina.

