Pitt County prosecutors said that a lack of pre-meditation and malice led to the plea deal for a man convicted Monday of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 killing of his girlfriend.

Joshua Kreger, 26, pleaded to the lesser offense in the Aug. 15, 2021, death of Ariana Hagen, 24, at the couple’s apartment in Greenville. He will be sentenced to 64-89 months in prison.


