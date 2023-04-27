...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, speaks at his Greenville office on Tuesday.
The freshman Democrat congressman representing Pitt and 18 other counties in eastern North Carolina said that 100 days into his term he has secured over $45 million for his district, but the future holds a fight for resources to help economically distressed areas.
Don Davis, who on Jan. 17 was sworn into office as the representative for the 1st Congressional District, held a news conference Tuesday at his Greenville office to discuss his first 100 days in office and look forward to his roles to assist farmers and other key parts of his constituency. The office will be open for constituents beginning May 6.
The money allocated from Davis’ 15 community project submissions through the House Appropriations Committee so far includes $17.6 million for Greene, Halifax, Martin, Nash, Pasquotank, Pitt, Vance and Washington counties. Davis said that money will be used to help residents with “high-impact public projects.” He said he also announced a $28 million allocation for a clean energy transition project for farmers in Wilson.
“We’re fighting for the east,” Davis said. “For a brighter day and a brighter future.”
Davis said his first act in Congress was a resolution supporting Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act in state legislatures, calling North Carolina’s bipartisan agreement last month to expand “light at the end of the tunnel for over 95,000 eastern North Carolinians trapped in a coverage gap.”
Expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is still contingent on a budget being passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, who faces a veto-proof Republican supermajority after Mecklenburg County Rep. Tricia Cotham hopped party lines from Democrat to Republican.
Davis said he has also introduced two bills. One would award a Congressional Gold Medal to Sarah Keys Evans, a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps who in 1952 was fined after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger while on leave from Fort Dix. The other, the Promotion Precision Agriculture Act, would provide technology like drones and robotics to farmers.
Language on the agriculture act has yet to be published on the House’s website. The bill was filed on March 22.
So far the Congressman has also cosponsored 44 bills, 40 of which have bipartisan support, he said. That commitment to working across the aisle was a staple for Davis on his campaign trail, he said.
“People are sick and tired of the partisan divide in Washington,” Davis said. “Instead of extremism, eastern North Carolinians want us to tackle the issues the discuss at the dinner table.”
Moving ahead, Davis said his focus for the next 100 days is to increase workforce availability, promote business innovation and invest in “critical infrastructure needs” to assist 13 of the 19 counties in the district that he said are economically distressed.
Part of that is providing good paying jobs and supporting broadband and the Global TransPark in Kinston and prioritizing the needs of U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and airports, Davis said.
Having been appointed vice ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, Davis said he also will have considerable input on the Farm Bill, which is on the docket for 2023. The package is passed every five years and Davis said it will have a direct impact on the state’s rural communities.
With a deadline to raise the nation’s debt ceiling expected in the coming months, Davis said he has worked as a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of House legislators. The group has released a framework for how to better manage the process.
“We need to, as we have historically, have a vote to increase the debt ceiling,” Davis said. “We need to pay what we already made obligations towards.”
As far as who will be president next, Davis said he wants a candidate who will do what is best for eastern North Carolina and his constituency.
“I’m supporting anyone who’s going to bring forth what I believe are issues and deliver for eastern North Carolinians,” Davis said. “I believe that President (Joe) Biden, during his administration, there have been fair deliverables for the east.”
Those include navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and infrastructure packages to help his district, Davis said.
But the congressman was clear that he has not always agreed with policy put forth by Biden, who on Tuesday announced he would seek reelection in 2024. Earlier this month Davis voted to override a presidential veto redefining terms in the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) section of the Clean Water Act.
“We’re standing with our farmers, that’s what really bothers me,” Davis said. In his prepared remarks the Congressman said there are at least 5,457 agriculture workers in North Carolina’s 1st District.
Davis in closing encouraged any constituents with concerns to phone his Greenville office at 999-9600.