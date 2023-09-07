An eastern North Carolina Congressman took to his district Tuesday to meet essential workers and put “faces and names” to budget issues in Washington before the House of Representatives resumes session next week.

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a Democrat who represents the 1st Congressional District, ended day one of his “Labor Week” tour in Greenville on Tuesday, meeting with TSA agents at the Pitt-Greenville Airport and staff at Greenville Fire-Rescue’s headquarters on Greene Street.


  