Brock Davenport, interim fire chief at Greenville Fire-Rescue, presents U.S. Rep. Don Davis with a challenge coin at the fire department headquarters on Tuesday. Davis visited as part of his “Labor Week” tour of the 1st Congressional District.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Davis has a walk-and-talk with John Banks, chairman of the Pitt-Greenville Airport's board of directors, at the airport on Tuesday.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Don Davis speaks with Trevon Little, a TSA agent at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, during a local visit on Tuesday to honor essential workers.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Davis speaks to Leslie Skipper, a rental car agent, at PGV.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Edward Anderson, a Greenville Fire-Rescue trainee, shares his path from Franklinton N.C. to Greenville as he entered the firefighting field.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Davis poses for a photo with TSA agents and staff at PGV on Tuesday.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Rep. Don Davis poses for a photo with Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel on Greene Street.
An eastern North Carolina Congressman took to his district Tuesday to meet essential workers and put “faces and names” to budget issues in Washington before the House of Representatives resumes session next week.
U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a Democrat who represents the 1st Congressional District, ended day one of his “Labor Week” tour in Greenville on Tuesday, meeting with TSA agents at the Pitt-Greenville Airport and staff at Greenville Fire-Rescue’s headquarters on Greene Street.