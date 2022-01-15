About 135 East Carolina University students will spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering in the community, the largest number in two years.
As part of Pirates Give, students will serve nearly a dozen community organizations, from the American Red Cross to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina during MLK Day of Service.
“This will be our biggest one in a long time,” said Alex R. Dennis, assistant director of ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement. “I think our students definitely are wanting to get back out there.”
Volunteers will spend time cleaning and organizing at Aces for Autism and the American Cancer Society’s McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, sorting donations for the food bank or Goodwill Industries or working in community gardens in Greenville and Farmville.
While Americans began commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in 1986, Congress designated the federal holiday as a national day of service in 1994. Dennis, a former U.S. history teacher, considers volunteering to be a fitting way to remember King’s legacy.
“One of the things Dr. King worked a lot on toward the end of his life was the war on poverty,” he said. “So I think it’s important to remember not just his legacy with race relations and as a civil rights leader but also with social issues like poverty.”
ECU, which has the motto, “Servire — To Serve,” added service projects to its MLK observance in the early 2000s. Traditionally, MLK Day of Service has been the university’s largest volunteer service day of the year, drawing as many as 300 students.
But COVID-19 has posed challenges. Last year’s MLK Day of Service was limited to a few dozen students and did not include a group gathering with a keynote speaker to kick off the event. In addition, Dennis said, some community organizations have been unwilling to host volunteers since the beginning of the pandemic.
“There are still certain limitations with certain partners,” he said. “We used to work a lot with assisted living facilities and nursing homes and obviously they can’t (now). What we try to do is create things that be donated to them. We’re just trying to be creative as much as we can.”
Although the university does not require volunteer service for graduation, some campus organizations require members to volunteer. Under the Pirates Give initiative, the university hosts activities in conjunction with four national days of service each year, 9/11 Day of Service and Make a Difference Day during the fall semester, and MLK Day of Service and Earth Day of Service during the spring.
The program also hosts popular Mystery Day of Service events in which students, who sign up without knowing where a project will take them or what it involves, spend a Saturday volunteering with a nonprofit group outside of Greenville. New this semester are “pop-up” service opportunities, which will involve limited-time projects on campus.
A virtual day of service, a concept launched during the pandemic, will be held in February for students who prefer to work at home or on their own.
Still, many have indicated they are ready to serve in-person again. Every available volunteer spot was filled nearly a week in advance.
“It’s still not back where we used to be,” Dennis said. “But I’m really pleased with where we are.”