An order from Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the deadline for families to provide proof to school systems that students have received required immunizations.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not among those required but the increased demand placed on health care providers by the pandemic led Cooper to issue the order because parents are having trouble scheduling kids for the mandatory shots, school officials reported.
North Carolina law requires families to provide proof of a variety of immunizations within 30 days of when students began the school year or they are not allowed to attend. Cooper’s order extended the deadline to Nov. 30.
Required immunizations for students entering seventh and 12th grades include vaccines to prevent bacterial meningitis and to protect adolescents from tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Proof of more than half a dozen vaccinations, with multiple doses, along with a health assessment are required for students entering kindergarten.
Pitt County Schools officials reported earlier this month that it was unclear how many families had not provided proof, but along with the county health department launched a series of drive through clinics that offered the vaccinations.
School nurses who work to ensure that schools have proof of vaccination for students are having to devote much of their time to COVID-19 cases, including contact tracing and contacting students who are quarantined, schools public information officer Jennifer Johnson said earlier.
North Carolina requires children entering kindergarten to have vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenzae type B; Hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox) and pneumococcal conjugate.
In addition, there is a vaccination requirement for meningococcal conjugate for students entering seventh grade. A requirement for second dose of that vaccine recently was added for high school seniors.
The state requirements apply to students enrolled in home schools, public, private or religious educational institutions, including child care facilities and K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities.
COVID declines
Cases of COVID-19 on Pitt County Schools campuses dropped by about 35 percent last week, the third consecutive week of decline after a record-high 118 cases.
Fifty-nine cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Sept. 17-23, according to the school system’s weekly report released on Friday. Students accounted for 54 of those cases.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on- and off- campus showed an decrease in the number of active cases of the virus, 299, down from 361 on Sept. 17. The data also indicated a decline in quarantines, 1,965, down from 2,205 the same time last week.
Called board meeting
The Pitt County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss redrawing the districts from which members are elected.
The board is set to review proposed maps to address the 2020 census-driven realignment of the nine districts, the school system announced.
The meeting will at 9:15 a.m. in the third-floor board room of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St. The meeting can be viewed at http://go.pittschools.org/livestream1.