A key date in the Triangle Tyre project announced for the Kingsboro Business Park in December 2017 is fast approaching.
While there has been no progress on the project since Barnhill Contracting Company completed site preparation in 2019, the clock is still ticking.
Under the terms of its contract, Triangle Tyre has five years from the date the company accepted conveyance of 400 acres of land from Edgecombe County to complete construction of two 1-million-square-foot buildings.
And on Saturday, the company will have 365 days to complete the job.
In an email interview conducted after the March 2021 Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners Retreat, County Manager Eric Evans said there is no deadline to begin construction, only to complete it.
“They have five years from the date of acceptance of the site to construct the facility and invest at least $174,149,200 — or April 23, 2023. If they don’t, they have to reconvey the 400 acres to the county or purchase the site at $8 million,” Evans said.
However, if the wheels suddenly started turning and Triangle began moving toward construction, there are other options.
For example, commissioners recently gave an 18-month extension to Eastern Petroleum for a planned truck stop and convenience store in the park because of delays in obtaining building materials.
The renewed possibility of 1,200 or more high-paying jobs — especially with the loss of QVC — likely would be more attractive to commissioners than once again owning the property.
Despite the inactivity and growing fear that nothing will happen on the site, as long as Triangle Tyre owns it, it cannot be shown to other potential buyers.
Carolinas Gateway Partnership CEO Norris Tolson last month told the Tarboro Golden K Kiwanis Club that he recently had to tell an economic development representative from South Carolina that he couldn’t even let her see the property.
Tolson told club members that the woman dealt with what he called “really big” projects.
Because of Triangle’s stated desire to build a plant in the United States, there is continued hope that the facility will come to fruition.
Triangle still maintains a residence in Rocky Mount to house visiting personnel and opened its Triangle Tyre USA headquarters in late 2015 in Nashville, Tenn., after establishing a research and development center in 2011 in Akron, Ohio.
The company also maintains a current status on county ad valorem taxes, having made three annual payments of $82,400 beginning with the 2019 tax bill.
The county’s investment in the project so far has been the 400 acres of land valued at $8 million in addition to the tax incentives that will be paid back to Triangle Tyre as they pay their taxes.
Those incentives start at 90 percent and drop to 75 percent over 22 years.
Evans said other investments in the project, such as preparing the site and extending infrastructure, came as grants from other sources such as the state Transportation Department, Golden LEAF Foundation and state Commerce Department.
A rail spur will be built using grant funding from the N.C. Railroad Association and the funds have been committed, but construction will not begin until Triangle Tyre starts construction.