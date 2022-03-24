Pitt County residents have one week left to seek help with their heating bills.
March 31 is the last day to submit applications for the 2021-22 Low Income Energy Assistance Program, according to a Pitt County Social Services news release.
The program provides a one-time vendor payment for eligible families who need help with home heating expenses. Complete program details can be found at www.PittCountyNC.gov/LIEAP.
The LIEAP program ends when all funds are spent or the application deadline has passed. Social services mails assistance payments directly to the heating assistance providers. The amount of assistance is based on household size and income.
Pitt County received two pots of energy assistance funding this year, a regular allocation and pandemic funding.
The county has $608,637 regular funding left and $713,899 in pandemic dollars, according to social services staff. The county spent nearly $1.36 million from both fund providing assistance to 3,657 households. The households received between $300 to $500 in aid.
People can apply online by submitting applications through the ePASS Portal at http://epass.nc.gov. Applications also can be faxed to 252-902-1868.
Applications may also be dropped off at Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle.
Interested individuals may call the Pitt County Human Services Center at 902-1352 for information on how to apply by phone or by paper application.