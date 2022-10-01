Legislative Building

The North Carolina General Assembly building in Raleigh.

 The Associated Press

A N.C. Supreme Court decision to overturn a 90-year-old precedent protecting advanced practice nurses from legal damages for medical mistakes has advocates calling for legislation to modernize laws the regulated nursing in the state.

On Aug. 19 while deliberating 2010’s Connette v. Charlotte Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, the court was petitioned to review a 1932 ruling that sheltered nurses from liability for negligence when they performed duties under a physician’s supervision.


