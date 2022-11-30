Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Business after hours
The chamber will hold its December Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. today at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Visit greenvillenc.org/events.
Jingle Art Jam
Emerge Gallery, 404 S. Evans St., will host its Jingle Art Jam fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. The members-only event will provide early access to the Holiday Artist Market, live music, an art activity, a free photo booth and beer and wine tastings from Coastal Beverage. Proceeds go toward the Art is Good Medicine outreach program. Visit emergegallery.com for memberships.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its annual Legislative Breakfast to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event offers guests an opportunity to hear from and speak to the decision-makers representing them in the North Carolina General Assembly as well as network with local business leaders and elected officials. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register at greenvillenc.org/events by Friday. Contact Aileen Peacock or call (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Salvation Army Auction
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will hold its annual Salvation Army Auction at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Members and friends bring a wrapped gift of questionable value to be auctioned for fun time supporting the Salvation Army. Over $35,000 has been donated in the past 10 years. This event is part of the Golden K Kiwanis Greenville support of community and the youth served by the Salvation Army. Call 367-8310
Greenville Christmas
The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Five Points Plaza, Evans and Fifth streets. The donation collection event will include a visits with Santa, a tree lighting, a holiday market, crafts, marshmallow roasting, Christmas story reading and holiday entertainment. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov. The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. This year’s theme will be "A Frozen Christmas.” Visit www.greenville-jaycees.com/christmasparade.
Farmville Christmas
The Town of Farmvile and Farmville Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. It will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. A Taste of Farmville will follow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. downtown with extended shopping hours, refreshments and music. The town’s annual Christmas parade will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
Homes tour
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tour will include five Greenville homes decorated for Christmas. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.stpaulsepiscopal.com. Proceeds will benefit the Community Crossroads Center.
ECU music
The East Carolina University School of Music will host free a performance by the Early Music Collective at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The ECU Guitar Ensemble will give a free performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fletcher. Live streaming is available for both events at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.