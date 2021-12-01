Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required at greenvillenc.org/events/december-business-after-hours-1/.
Ayden Christmas
The town’s annual Christmas parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown as part of the Christmas Town in Ayden. Downtown merchants will offer extended hours and downtown activities will be hosted by the town and Chamber of Commerce. The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum also will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m. Visit aydenchamber.com
Bandorama
East Carolina University School of Music will present Bandorama at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium with the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Symphonic and Concert Bands. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Greenville Gives
The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Five Points Plaza. The donation collection event will include a visits with Santa, a tree lighting, a holiday market, family crafts, marshmallow roasting, Christmas story reading, holiday entertainment and trolley rides. Bring a new toy to donate to Operation Santa Claus. Call 329-4567.
Jazz jam session
Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are hosting an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band plays from 8-11 p.m. The free event is led by Campus Jazz at ECU, which hosts it the first Friday of every month.
Bethel Christmas
Bethel’s Christmas celebration this year will include a tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday on Railroad Street, a parade from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street, followed by an Christmas Extravaganza starting at 11 a.m. on Railroad Street. The extravaganza features shopping, music, food trucks, gifts vendors and more. Social media personality Davonte Jones is hosting and organizing the event with support from the town.
Greenville parade
The 2021 Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday with more than 60 units staging on First Street along the Town Common. The parade will proceed south on Evans Street from First Street to Ninth Street. All parking on Evans Street closes at noon Saturday. The entire route will close at 3 p.m. along with First Street from Greene Street to the Town Common parking lot. All public parking lots in the district will be available for free.
Farmville Christmas
The town will hold its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Town Common gazebo. Following, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Taste of Farmville event where downtown businesses will be open. The parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. A holiday market will be held from 2-7 p.m. at 252 Main St., and the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Grifton parade
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday. Donations of canned food will be collected. Call 814-3747.