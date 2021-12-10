BYH. How much of our tax money has been wasted on commercials for vaccines? Unless you have been living in a cave in Afghanistan, you know about the vaccine and that is available. The commercials will not change anyone’s mind that has not gotten it, so the government is now resorting to using force.
Does anyone in Greenville sell Spumoni ice cream? I have not been able to find it. Love it at Christmas time.
BYH, it almost looks like Trump has simply purchased the Republican Party in a hostile takeover. Is it some kind of cult? What am I missing?
Bless your heart to Greenville motorists who think that giving a turn signal before turning in busy city traffic is optional or who believe that the automobile manufacturers equip vehicles with turn signals just for laughs. Failing to give a turn signal in traffic if the operation of other cars might be affected by that failure is illegal in North Carolina and in every other state in the country. See NCGS 20-154. Wake up!
Yeah, we know, Joe, you won’t do anything to stand up to China and Russia. They made your family rich. Quid Pro Joe.
BYH, don’t tell someone to get over it. Help them to get through it.
I know all about that chicken and egg business, but how about artists? Are they already weird or does becoming an artist make them weird? They can be rather scary to normal folks, but I guess normal folks don’t appreciate art. Or weird art? I can never tell. I did a paint by numbers once that turned out well, but I remained normal. I didn’t really have the talent to be weird.
A no BYH to Christmas card scrooges that I know. Hey, I’m still here and still living in the same place. My address hasn’t changed. For once you need to send cards to me first. It’s the polite thing to do, especially since I’m sad, depressed and missing my mom. Grinch Christmas cards much? I hope karma is bad to you this year and next.
BYH, you call it OCD, I call it put it back where it belongs.
BYH, I think Santa should publish his naughty list.
What do you call a person that arms our enemies? We call him Mr. President. Right Mr. Biden?
Bless your heart, Liz. It is always great to see your smile first thing on WITN. You are very professional. They are lucky to have you.
BYH, Ronald Reagan. Once you convinced the nation that government is useless, it took 40 more years for the nation to become selfish, with the motto “take care of yourself since no one else will.” The end result was Trump, and a nation of people caring less and less about their neighbors. I agree MAGA, but not Trump style.