Live Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, will host its annual live drive-through Nativity from 6:30-8 p.m. today and Saturday and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge.
Life of Christ
Landmark Church, 4657 U.S. 13 South, will host a live drive-through depiction following the life of Christ from birth to resurrection from 6-8:30 p.m. today-Sunday. Visit landmarkbaptchurch.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with music and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon with treat bags for the kids and hot spiced cider while supplies last. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Saturday and Dec. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Breakfast with Santa
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. Farmville, will host breakfast and a visit with Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door, $3 for children younger than 10. Masks encouraged, limited outdoor seating with weather permitting. Stay downtown for the Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m.
Farmville celebrations
The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street followed by Pray for Farmville at 6 p.m. at the Town Common gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
398th Engineer\Supply
The 398th Engineer\Supply Company in Greenville will hold its breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 252-258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net.
Celebration of Youth
HYPE Leadership and Performing Arts Society will present the third annual Celebration of Youth Award Show and Showcase at 4 p.m. Saturday at South Central High School, 570 Forlines Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Nulook Hair Salon, Mo’s Barber Shop and Another Level Hair Bar.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call with Santa. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children on the same call. Reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children. Net proceeds will benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital. Call 328-4788.
Tryon candlelight
Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St., New Bern, will host Candlelight 2021 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. today Dec. 18. In addition to palace tours, the event will other activities and entertainment. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for teens and $15 for children. Visit tryonpalace.org, email info@tryonpalace.org or call 639-3500.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.