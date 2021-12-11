Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Live Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, will host a free drive-through live Nativity 6:30-8 p.m. today and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Life of Christ
Landmark Church, 4657 U.S. 13 South, will host a drive-through live depiction following the life of Christ from 6-8:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Visit landmarkbaptchurch.org.
Record show
The Greenville Vinyl Record Show will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St., Greenville. Admission is free. Call 565-8313 to reserve a vendor table for $30.
Celebration of Youth
HYPE Leadership and Performing Arts Society will present the third annual Celebration of Youth Award Show and Showcase at 4 p.m. Saturday at South Central High School, 570 Forlines Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at and $15 at the door. Ages 5 and younger will be admitted free. Advance tickets available at Nulook Hair Salon, Mo’s Barber Shop and Another Level Hair Bar.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children to benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital. Call 328-4788.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Winter Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council has postponed Sunday’s concert with the Tim Sutton Trio until spring 2022. Call 758-3832 with inquiries.
Board of health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference rooms of the Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.
Farkas town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will host his final Town Hall of 2021 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The virtual event will recap the year and discuss plans for 2022. Participants can ask questions and make comments. Register at https://bit.ly/3c9o3bh or call 919-733-5757.
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The parade can be viewed on along Pitt Street. Entry forms are available from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
Embers benefit concert
The Embers Christmas Concert to benefit Operation Santa Claus will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Reimage Church, 3950 Victory Lane, Winterville. Tickets are $20 for adults and free to children younger than 10 and are available at eventbrite.com and Steinbeck’s Men Shop. Call (252) 329-4679.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Monday.
Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., 3-7 p.m., Monday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-6 p.m., Thursday.