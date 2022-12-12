wreaths

N.C. Extension Master Gardeners of Pitt County took cuttings from more than 20 types of greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum in preparation for their annual holiday wreath-making workshop on Dec. 8. Rosanne Davis shared the image of these ladies who, along with many other participants, created beautiful holiday wreaths and had fun doing it!

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Legion bingo


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.