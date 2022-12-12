Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., has extended its performances of “Cinderella — A Tale Retold” to include shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Santa’s Workshop
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Santa’s Workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. The event will include children’s activities, hot chocolate, marshmallows over the campfire and a meet-and-greet with Santa. Cost is $10 per child for city residents and $12 for others. Call 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov to register.
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade can be viewed along Pitt Street.
Posada Navideña
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will host its 13th annual Posada Navideña in honor of the holiday season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road. The event will have tables from community partners on available resources, activities, prizes, food, and Toys for Tots gifts for the registered recipients. The event is free and open to the public. Visit form.jotform.com/222826821535154 to host a table. Call 329-0593 or email at biancapr@amexcannc.org for information.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present A Festive Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. A second performance will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Christmas Spectacular
Pentecostals of Greenville, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will hold its Christmas Spectacular Concert and candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Visit thepentecostalsofgreenville.com or call 757-3033 for details.
Christmas concert
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, will host its annual Christmas concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is presented by the SHMBC Music Ministry led by Walter Bolden, music and arts director. It is free and open to the public.
Holiday pet fostering
Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick-up is 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions.
Ham toss
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Family Holiday Ham Toss starting at 6 p.m. on Monday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Family members form teams to shoot foul shots with a chance to win a holiday ham. There are six age divisions: 6 and younger, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17. No registration is required for the free event. Call 329-4550.