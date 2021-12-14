BYH to the couple sitting across from me, my wife and grandson at the Texas Roadhouse who paid for our meal. Such a surprise and blessing. It also was a great experience for our young grandson letting him know that there are kind people in this world. We will pay it forward. I wish I could have thanked you in person. Thank you.
It has become very apparent that Joe Biden is a disaster as president. My question is whether he is the absolute worst in history? If not, then who is?
To the person who submitted the first BYH in the Saturday’s paper: You don’t have enough sense to understand that Donald Trump is the best president this country has ever had.
BYH to the person that thinks it’s the president’s fault that people die from COVID-19. If you can, stop and think about what you said. Some of those people might be alive today if they had taken his advice to get vaccinated. His (POTUS) advice is to get vaccinated. Are you vaccinated? If you aren’t, please stay on the porch and count the cars as they go by. Have a blessed day.
No BYH to the leaders and employees who made no effort to speak to or acknowledge fellow employees that work for the same company but in different departments and locations. Where was the mutual respect? I thought we all shared one common goal to serve successfully. Instead you separated yourselves and made us feel like we didn’t exist. Wonder how your clients would feel about that?
BYH to the truly idiotic business on East Arlington whose irrigation was cranking during a half day of rain, watering their small bit of dormant centipede grass. Really?
Bless my irritated heart. Between Spectrum, Metronet, the car warranty companies and all the rest of the people who don’t have a life, please quit calling me and ruining my life.
BYH, ladies, here are some safety tips: Always park in well lighted areas. Fill up your gas tank before sunset. Do not park next to big vans. Have someone walk you to your car if there is a man in his car next to yours. Always use the elevator, no stairways. Keep an extra phone charger with you. After parking, don’t just sit; and when you return, lock your door. Always look in your backseat.
BYH, the Miss Universe contest is heavily biased towards contestants from Earth.
BYH, to atheist friends traumatized by “Be Blessed” and to my Christian friends aghast at “Happy Holidays.” The appropriate response is “Thank you.” A fellow human being is wishing you well. Your faith or lack of faith is no excuse for being a jerk.
BYH, if everything seems to be going well, you have obviously overlooked something.