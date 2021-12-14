Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open through Jan. 1. The display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. today in the conference rooms of the Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.
Farkas town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will host his final town hall meeting of 2021 at 7 p.m. today. Register for the virtual event at https://bit.ly/3c9o3bh or by calling 919-733-5757.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. today. The pantry is on the second and fourth Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday Call 975-6944 for information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-6 p.m., Dec. 16.
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sunday.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.