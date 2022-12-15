Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Art exhibit opening
The Farmville Community Arts Council will host a new exhibit reception in the EMD Gallery from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. The featured artist is Ryan Fox, an award winning watercolor artist. The selected works feature many well known landmarks of North Carolina, the United States and around the world. The reception will include refreshments and snacks. It is part of a developing Third Friday Art Walk in Farmville, featuring the FCAC Arts Center, the ECU Glass Station, PCC’s Ceramics Studio and more coming soon. Email info@farmville-arts.org for more information.
Gift wrapping
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is operating its gift-wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24 at Greenville Mall, 714 Greenville Blvd. Proceeds support HSEC operations. Volunteer wrappers are needed. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0949acac2ba3f9c52-gift or email hsecvolunteer@gmail.com to sign up.
‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., has extended its performances of “Cinderella – A Tale Retold” to include shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Santa’s Workshop
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Santa’s Workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. The event will include children’s activities, hot chocolate, marshmallows over the campfire and a meet and greet with Santa. Cost is $10 per child for city residents and $12 for others. Call 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov to register.
Posada Navideña
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will host its 13th annual Posada Navideña in honor of the holiday season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road. It is free and open to the public and will feature offerings from community partners on available resources, activities, prizes, food, and Toys for Tots gifts for the registered recipients. Call 329-0593 or email at biancapr@amexcannc.org for information.
Christmas Spectacular
Pentecostals of Greenville, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will hold its Christmas Spectacular Concert and candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Visit thepentecostalsofgreenville.com or call 757-3033 for details.
Christmas Concert
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host its annual Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is presented by the SHMBC Music Ministry led by Walter Bolden, music and arts director. The concert is free and open to the public.
Ham toss
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Family Holiday Ham Toss starting at 6 p.m. on Monday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Family members form teams to shoot foul shots with a chance to win a ham. There are six age divisions: 6 and younger, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17. No registration is required for the free event. Call 329-4550.