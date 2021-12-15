Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Christmas Wonderland
Nay Nay’s Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C., will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-28. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Emerald City Big Band
The Emerald City Big Band will be perform their annual Big Band Christmas Concert at Jarvis United Methodist Church Taft Christian Life Center, 510 S. Washington St., at 7 p.m. on Friday. A $10 adult donation is requested at the door; youth and students are free. Proceeds will support the East Carolina University Ed Wheatley Jazz Trumpet Scholarship Endowment and The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina.
Old Fashioned Christmas
An Old Fashioned Christmas at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 4570 County Home Road (next to the farmer’s market). There will be tours, live music, living history demonstrations, children’s craft corner, refreshments, visits with Santa and a Christmas market in the country store. Tickets sold at the gate; adults $10, children $5 and those under age 5, free. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. The parade can be viewed on along Pitt Street. Entry forms are available from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now known as America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is kicking off its 2022 educational schedule with a course for local recreational boaters Jan. 5 through March 2. The marine navigation course will be held 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington. Cost is $100 for members or $130 for non-members; $10 more for a couple sharing the course materials. Register by Dec. 29 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.