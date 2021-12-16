Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open through Jan. 1. The display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggard christmaswonderlandoflights.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, has rescheduled its distribution for 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pantry distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and volunteers will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Greening, annual meeting
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will be greening the church starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist worship service at 11 a.m. followed by soup and sandwich. The annual meeting will take place during the service. Please make sure to submit your pledges before then.
Embers benefit concert
The Embers Christmas Concert to benefit Operation Santa Claus will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Reimage Church, 3950 Victory Lane, Winterville. Tickets $20 for adults; free to children younger than 10. They are available at eventbrite.com and Steinbeck’s Men Shop.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are scheduled to host the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include fireworks and the Emerald Drop countdown. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men’s fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15. Hines will be the speaker and the topic is “Called to action.” Contact Elder Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
Farmville 150
ickets for Farmville’s 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala with music by The Rakiem Walker Project are on sale now. The event will be 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Freight Station, corner of Wilson and Walnut. General admission is $75. A table for eight is $650. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 753-4671, to purchase tickets via check, cash or credit card.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker, to discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.