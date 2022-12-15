Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Holiday pet fostering
Pitt County Animal Services' holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Veronica Stokes, executive director of Operation Sunshine will update the club on the activities of the community-based program focused on girls. All are welcome. Call 252-367-8310.
Old Christmas
Historic Bath is celebrating Old Christmas the week after Christmas with crafts, games and food and by ringing in the new year. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with a session on making paper Dresden ornaments in the Vanderveer House. On Thursday, Dec. 29, learn about traditional foods in the Bonner Kitchen and taste fresh gingerbread from a cooking demo. On Friday, Dec. 30, make a cornhusk doll and dip a candle to gift to a loved one at the Vanderveer House. On Saturday, Dec. 31, ring in the New Year with musket firing demonstrations, games and dancing at the Vanderveer House. Historic Bath State Historic site is at 207 Carteret St. in Bath. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath.
Shad Drop, Model A drawing
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year's Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year's dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 18.
- Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m. Dec. 19
- Red Men's Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington, noon-4 p.m., Dec. 21
- WITN-TV, 275 E. Arlington Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21
- Winds Of Change Apostolic Church, 434 Carteret St., Bath, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 22
- Greenville Mall, 714 SE Greenville Blvd, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 23
- St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth Street, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 29