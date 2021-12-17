Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Old Fashioned Christmas
An Old Fashioned Christmas at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. today and Saturday at 4570 County Home Road. There will be tours, live music, living history demonstrations, children’s craft corner, refreshments, visits with Santa and a Christmas market in the country store. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $5 children and free for those younger than 5. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum
Emerald City Big Band
The Emerald City Big Band will perform its annual Big Band Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. today at Jarvis United Methodist Church Taft Christian Life Center, 510 S. Washington St. A $10 adult donation is requested at the door; youth and students are free. Proceeds will support the East Carolina University Ed Wheatley Jazz Trumpet Scholarship Endowment and The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, has rescheduled its distribution for 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pantry distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and volunteers will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Call 975-6944.
Christmas Wonderland
Nay Nay’s Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C., will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-28. The event will feature hay rides, pictures with Santa and music. Snacks and gifts will be for sale. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade can be viewed on along Pitt Street. Entry forms are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men’s fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15. Hines will be the speaker and the topic for January is “Called to action.” Email malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
Christmas Eve service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will hold its Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m. Dec. 24 with Rev. Fr. Bob Hudak celebrating Holy Eucharist, which has been traditionally opened to the community. Guest organist, Dayton Vesper, will be performing. Call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or the church at 753-3737 and leave a massage.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers lectures and games for children 3 and older from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings offer weekly open play from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. Chess sets provided. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.