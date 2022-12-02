Japanese maple

Teresa Surratt of Greenville shared this image she captured Sunday of a full-sized “Bloodgood” Japanese maple showing its beauty in her garden. “I got it as a 1-foot sapling from a dear neighbor years ago.”

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Greenville Christmas


