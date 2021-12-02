Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. today at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/december-business-after-hours-1/.
Jazz jam session
Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are hosting an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band plays from 8-11 p.m. The free event is the first Friday of every month.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market at 4560 County Home Road will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring. The Holiday Magic Craft Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 with music and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon with treat bags for the kids and hot spiced cider while supplies last.
Senior exhibition
The ECU School of Art and Design’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery will host the bachelor of fine arts senior exhibition through Dec. 17. A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. The gallery is in Jenkins Fine Art Center on Fifth Street. Call 328-6665 or email graygallery@ecu.edu.
Bandorama
ECU’s School of Music will present Bandorama at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium with the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Symphonic and Concert Bands. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Senior choreography
ECU’s School of Theater and Dance will host senior choreography performances at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday on campus. This is a ticketed event. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
First Sunday
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will serve breakfast for the congregation at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Men’s Fellowship will be fixing cheese biscuits, sausage, country ham, bacon, grits and “eggs your way.” An Adult Forum led by The Rev. Bob Hudak on “Advent: A Season Pregnant with Hope” will be at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. The vestry will meet immediately following the service. Call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or the church at 753-3737 and leave a message.
Newcomers club
The December meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held Wednesday with a social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20. Kathy Sprau will play the harp. Make reservations before Sunday by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, Clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to “Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter” or “FPCAS.” Call 355-5353.