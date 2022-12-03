Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ECU performances
The ECU School of Music will host a performance by the Early Music Collective at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The ECU Guitar Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Fletcher. Both shows are free. Live streaming available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Festival of Lights
Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children will host its second annual Festival of Lights from 5-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 111 Eastbrook Drive. The walk-through event will take participants through the magical town of Whoville, where they can take photos and enjoy seasonal treats in this winter wonderland. Visit mppfc.org or facebook.com/mppfc.
Salvation Army Auction
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will hold its annual Salvation Army Auction at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Members and friends bring a wrapped gift of questionable value to be auctioned for fun time supporting the Salvation Army. Over $35,000 has been donated in the past 10 years. This event is part of the Golden K Kiwanis Greenville support of community and the youth served by the Salvation Army. Call 367-8310
Christmas concert
NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas Tour will make a stop at Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Drive, Winterville, at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The concert also will include Christian recording artist Francesca Battistelli. General admission tickets are $22. Visit www.itickets.com/events/470192.
Community Band
The Tar River Community Band will present a program of Christmas music at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of the season while they are shopping. Look for them between Belk and Victorias Secret. The band is directed by Jim Mauser.
Community Pops Concert
The Greenville Community Pops Singers will perform their annual Christmas Concert from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4889 Old Tar Road, Winterville. The program includes Christmas favorites and a sing-along. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. For more information, contact Don Fitts at Fittsdd@suddenlink.net.
Organist performs
Internationally acclaimed concert organist Kit Jacobson will perform on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The concert is free and open to the public. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the event. The concert is sponsored by the East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation.
Craft fair
A Christmas craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at John Paul II Catholic High School gymnasium, 2085 Quail Ridge Road. Concessions will be available. To register as a vendor, visit jp2highschool.com/arts-booster-club.
Victorian Christmas
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “A Victorian Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. The interactive show features a family from the Victorian period hosting a Christmas celebration to which the audience has been invited. The comedy will feature songs and games. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $25 for premium seating, with a discount for arts council members. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.