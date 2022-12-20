Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Gift wrapping
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is operating its gift-wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday at Greenville Mall, 714 Greenville Blvd. Proceeds support HSEC operations. Volunteer wrappers are needed. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0949acac2ba3f9c52-gift or email hsecvolunteer@gmail.com to sign up.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. through Friday at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out the Legion’s Facebook page for more information or to send a message if there are questions.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday.
WITN-TV, 275 E. Arlington Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Winds Of Change Apostolic Church, 434 Carteret St., Bath, 2-6 p.m. Thursday.
Greenville Mall, 714 SE Greenville Blvd, noon-4 p.m. Friday.
St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth Street, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 29
Story with Santa
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with Pitt County 4H will host Cookies and Punch with Santa from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle. Children can come enjoy a treat as Santa reads a story.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club will meet from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.