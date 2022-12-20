sparrow

Howard Vainright captured this image of a juvenile white-crowned sparrow recently in a tangle of vines along a ditch bank in Pitt County. This sparrow is an uncommon species for eastern North Carolina in winter and a more common winter resident in the western part of the state. An adult would have a prominent white crown.

