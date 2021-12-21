Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Thursday at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open through Jan. 1. The display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Christmas Wonderland
Nay Nay’s Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C., will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. today through Thursday and Dec. 26-28. The event will feature hay rides, pictures with Santa and Christmas music. Snacks and gift items will be available for sale. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Dec. 31. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now known as America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is kicking off its 2022 educational schedule with a course for local recreational boaters Jan. 5 through March 2. The marine navigation course will be held at 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington. Cost is $100 for members or $130 for non-members; $10 more for a couple sharing the course materials. Register by Dec. 29 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.