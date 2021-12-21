Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.