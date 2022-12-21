Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open from 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 1. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/ hoggardchristmaswonderland oflights.
Story with Santa
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with Pitt County 4H will host Cookies and Punch with Santa from 4-6 p.m. today at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle. Children can come enjoy a treat as Santa reads a story.
Midnight Mass
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will celebrate a Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Dayton Vesper will be guest organist and Rev. Bob Hudak will preside and preach. All are welcome.
Old Christmas
Historic Bath is celebrating Old Christmas with crafts, games and food and by ringing in the new year. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Dec. 28 with a session on making paper Dresden ornaments in the Vanderveer House. On Dec. 29, learn about traditional foods in the Bonner Kitchen and taste fresh gingerbread from a cooking demo. On Dec. 30, make a cornhusk doll and dip a candle to gift to a loved one at the Vanderveer House. On Dec. 31, ring in the New Year with musket firing demonstrations, games and dancing at the Vanderveer House. Historic Bath State Historic site is at 207 Carteret St. in Bath. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The event will include live music, food trucks, a photo booth and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Shad Drop, Model A drawing
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year’s dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will present “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709.
Vorkforce development
Pitt Community College, Pitt NCWorks Career Center, Pitt County DSS are partnering with the Bethel Workforce Development Center, 7449 N. Main St., to provide resource assistance and educational, training and employment opportunities. Call 818-0020.
Emerald Express
The Emerald Express, a free trolley ride, runs from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays to provide access to restaurants, breweries, galleries, museums, shops, outdoor areas, and other activities in the Uptown and Dickinson Avenue districts. Passengers may board at any of the 13 stops at 20-minute intervals. Visit greenvillenc.gov/our-city/emerald-express-downtown-circulator for a map.