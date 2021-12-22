Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Eve service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will hold its Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m. on Friday with the Rev. Fr. Bob Hudak celebrating Holy Eucharist, which has been traditionally opened to the community. Guest organist Dayton Vesper will be performing. For more information about the church, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or the church at 753-3737 and leave a message.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are scheduled to host the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include fireworks and the Emerald Drop countdown. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men’s fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. onJan. 15. Hines will be the speaker and the topic for January is “Called to action.” Contact Elder Dr. Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13. A representative from Stop Human Trafficking Now will provide an overview of their initiatives and explaining how to help. The support group discussion will follow. PFLAG supports gender and sexual minorities. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag or contact info@greenvillepflag.org for more information.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before. She will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Farmville 150
Tickets for Farmville’s 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala with music by The Rakiem Walker Project are on sale now. The event will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Freight Station, corner of Wilson and Walnut streets in Farmville. General Admission is $75. A table for 8 is $650. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, 753-4671, to purchase tickets.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives at the following locations:
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 East Third St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 22.
ENC Donor Center Outside Sponsor, 700 Cromwell Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 22.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 26.
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 27.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 28.
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 29.