Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m.-noon today and Dec. 31. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Christmas Eve service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will hold its Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m. on Friday with Rev. Fr. Bob Hudak celebrating Holy Eucharist. For more information call 714-5930 or 753-3737.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now known as America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is kicking off its 2022 educational schedule with a course for local recreational boaters Jan. 5 through March 2. The marine navigation course will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington. Cost is $100 for members or $130 for non-members; $10 more for a couple sharing the course materials. Register by Dec. 29 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Jan. 10.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through distribution of food boxes and bags including fresh and frozen meats 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The event is held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Call 714-7373 for information.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m. Call 758-3251.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. The event is held on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.