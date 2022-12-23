Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Light at the Refuge
Today is the last day for the Light at the Refuge display from 5:30-9 p.m. at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Festival of Trees
Today is the last day for the Family Support Network’s 27th annual Festival of Trees, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open from 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 1. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderland oflights.
Gift wrapping
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is operating its gift-wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday at Greenville Mall, 714 Greenville Blvd. Proceeds support HSEC operations.
Midnight Mass
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will celebrate a Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Dayton Vesper will be guest organist and the Rev. Bob Hudak will preside and preach. All are welcome.
Christmas services
Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., will have Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. Saturday. A Christmas Day worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Visitunityfwb.org or facebook.com/UnityChurchGreenville.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 902-1984.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.