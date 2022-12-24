Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Gift wrapping
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is operating its gift-wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at Greenville Mall, 714 Greenville Blvd. Proceeds support HSEC operations.
Midnight Mass
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will celebrate a Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at 11 p.m. today. Dayton Vesper will be the guest organist and the Rev. Bob Hudak will preside and preach. All are welcome.
Old Christmas
Historic Bath is celebrating Old Christmas with crafts, games and food and by ringing in the new year. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Wedensady with a session on making paper Dresden ornaments in the Vanderveer House. On Thrusday, learn about traditional foods in the Bonner Kitchen and taste fresh gingerbread from a cooking demo. On Friday, make a cornhusk doll and dip a candle to gift to a loved one at the Vanderveer House. On Dec. 31, ring in the New Year with musket firing demonstrations, games and dancing at the Vanderveer House. Historic Bath State Historic site is at 207 Carteret St. in Bath. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The event will include live music, food trucks, a photo booth and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Shad Drop, Model A drawing
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year’s dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.
Newcomers club
The January meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Jan. 11 beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. Reservations should be made on or before Jan. 8 at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Music by DJ Stanley Edwards. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class starts at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Oliver auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12-13 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production starts on March 1 and runs for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.