BYH Before you laugh at children who believe in Santa Claus, remember there are adults who still believe in Trump! LOL and SMH at the red hat MAGA wearers. Election was lost folks, move along.
BOH, noticed two print newspapers' front page photos of Santas on Tuesday in Greenville and Raleigh. Their Santa wore mask shield; not so in Greenville.
In the waning days of WW II Hitler issued his Nero Decree, which directed Albert Speer to destroy all remaining German infrastructure, unwilling to accept an unconditional surrender. Our demented president seems to be following the same path in refusing to accept electoral defeat.
No BYH to Commissioner White who had rather "Grandstand to make herself look good" than work together with her fellow commissioners on issues. She voted no on every vote in a recent meeting. Her resolutions take up precious time at meetings and are always voted down. She has no regard for the health of our citizens.
BYH Pitt County commissioners. Let's get serious about controlling COVID and stop playing politics. It's too serious and lives are at stake. Positive COVID numbers are jumping every day!
BYH to the utterly useless, corrupt politicians who denied the deadly nature of the coronavirus and demeaned sensible public health safeguards, yet have gleefully received the vaccine before front line workers. You have no shame and certainly no concern for others.
When you have to depend on the common sense of others for your health and safety you are in trouble.
BYH, election fraud? I say make a thorough examination of ever voting machine in America, because it is hard to believe that many people would vote for Republicans after what the have shown themselves to be. It is interesting that all those Republican elected officials are questioning the vote in the races that re-elected them.
BYH. If we can't afford to pay suffering Americans more than $600 then we can't afford to pay members of Congress. Repubs objected to $1,200 and claimed deficit as reason. They didn't care about deficit when passed a $2 trillion tax cut for big corporations and millionaires.
Welcome to the Great Reset, Bless our hearts. The Democrats are truly out to destroy our country. Do some research, you'll hear it from their own mouths.
One would have to be very suspect of the judgment of Greg Murphy when he supports the illogical and possibly illegal Texas brief to discount the election results in other states. How deluded and spineless can he be?
No BYH to Lauren White for wasting the commissioners time by pushing for a "sanctuary county." Thought you were voted in office to protect and help the people, not to add risk for COVID exposure.
BYH to complaints about schools/poor grades/closings, etc. Let's get real. People are dying right here in Pitt. Precautions are necessary to keep you from dying. And if you persist in not wearing a mask, please have the courtesy to decline a precious bed in ICU if you get sick. We may need it even though we do try to do what is right to keep everyone safe. Blessings to all
BYH to the pardoner in chief. He pardons his son-in-law's father, Charles Kushner, a tax cheat who was convicted of setting his brother-in-law up with a prostitute, then videotaping the encounter to keep his sister from testifying against him in his criminal prosecution. There is nothing moral, just or decent about this president. Good riddance!