Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open from 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 1. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club will meet from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday, starting in Jan. 3. This is a donation-based class.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m.-noon, Tuesday and Saturday, starting Jan. 3. This is a donation-based class.
Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Jan. 3. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 4. Cost is $4.
Beginner Sign Language, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.
Intermediate Sign Language, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.
Bachata dance classes, 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.
New Year Fresh Start! nutrition class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25. Cost is $20.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays, starting Jan. 9. Cost is $4.
The Caregiving Years: Six Stages to a Meaningful Journey, 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Cardio dance classes, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Chair fitness classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cost is $1.
Beginner genealogy, 10 a.m.-noon, Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 2.
Beginner Wood Carving Classes, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16. Cost is $40.
Navigating Facebook, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19. (Bring your own device to class.)
Sewing: Hip/Sling Bag, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23-30. Cost is $35 (includes pre-cut kit and pattern).
Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 25-March 1.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at the center by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 902-1984.