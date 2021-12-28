Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Survivor Camp
Greenville Recreation and Parks is hosting Winter Survivor Camp at River Park North 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The camp teaches participants skills to survive in the cold of winter: campfire building, shelter building and campfire cooking. Ages 8-12. Registration required. Call 329-9560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov or visit webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now known as America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is kicking off its 2022 educational schedule with a course for local recreational boaters Jan. 5 through March 2. The marine navigation course will be held at 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington. Cost is $100 for members or $130 for non-members; $10 more for a couple sharing the course materials. Register by Wednesday by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Tea Party to meet
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The speaker will be N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell, an active member of the General Assembly. Guests will learn what to expect this year from the legislature and state government.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men’s fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. Jan. 15. Contact Elder Dr. Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. A representative from Stop Human Trafficking Now will provide an overview of their initiatives. The support group discussion will follow. PFLAG supports gender and sexual minorities. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag or contact info@greenvillepflag.org for more information.
Human trafficking experts
A panel of experts featured in the film “Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will discuss the reality of labor and sex trafficking in preparation of the documentary’s screening on Jan. 26. Vicki Dalia, author, advocate and survivor-leader; Kiricka Yarbough Smith, director of Human Trafficking Programs at the N.C. Council on Women and Youth Involvement; and Caitlin Ryland, attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina all are featured in the documentary. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org. To register, visit encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Human trafficking documentary
“Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will be streamed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. This documentary includes survivors of labor and sex trafficking and professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement. This documentary will feature survivor stories, the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking and indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. The documentary is appropriate for middle school students and older. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking. To register, visit encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities.