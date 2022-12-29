Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.
Newcomers club
The January meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Jan. 11 beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Cost will be $20, payable at the door. Reservations should be made on or before Jan. 8 at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Community Unity Breakfast
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 16 at ECU’s Murphy Center (Harvey Hall), 100 Ficklen Drive. The event is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County. It is free and open to the public. This may be a standing-room-only event. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Music by DJ Stanley Edwards. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class starts at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Oliver auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12-13 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production starts March 1 and runs for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Forms and more information are available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 902-1984.