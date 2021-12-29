Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are scheduled to host the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include fireworks and the Emerald Drop countdown. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd. Registration required for the membership event at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223. Bring business cards for a chance to win a door prize and to make new business contacts.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10, 24, 31.
Beginner acrylic painting with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
Beginning Wood Carving, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Farmville 150
Tickets for Farmville’s 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala with music by The Rakiem Walker Project are on sale now. The event will be 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Freight Station. General admission is $75. A table for eight is $650. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 753-4671, to purchase tickets via check, cash or credit card.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economies for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.