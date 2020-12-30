Email announcements to community@reflector.com
ReStart 5k
Greenville’s ReStart 5K, a free run held every New Year’s Day to start year right, will be held 10 a.m. to noon at Fleet Feet, 709 S.E. Greenville Blvd., with a staggered start and COVID precautions in place. The run is a free, untimed community event meant for fun, health and fellowship. Runs will start every five minutes and the course will follow sections of greenway and side-walked streets. Registration is required. Visit fleetfeet.com/s/greenvillenc/ and click the Restart link under the Events and Races menu.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482. The pantry will be closed New Year’s Eve.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12 and 26. Drop-ins are welcome.
Struggling with anxiety or depression? Free mental health screenings 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12.
Memoir writing class, 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-April 27. Cost: $25.
Dr. Kathryn Kolasa will give a presentation on the MIND Diet and its impact on dementia and brain health 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $15.
Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Drop-ins are welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
Beginning Wood Carving Class 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35, which will supply a knife, blanks and finishing supplies.
Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service has restarted transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center. Service will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department said. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
