First Day Hike
Greenville’s River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, is holding its annual First Day Hike from 9-11 a.m. on Monday. The free event features a hike with staff from the Stasavich Nature Center to explore trails and visit the park’s new property. The city encourages participants to dress appropriately and bring their cameras.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours networking event for members from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Newcomers club
The January meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Jan. 11 beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. Reservations should be made on or before Jan. 8 at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Cypress Club
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Shawn Taylor of the N.C. Division of Air Quality, Betsey Huddleston, Washington regional supervisor, and a second regional representative involved in the permitting process will explain the process followed by DAQ for considering air-quality permits. The meeting is open to the public. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group to join by Zoom and for more information.
Oliver auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. Jan. 12-13, and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
MLK Celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. The Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the public service awards. Special music provided by Minister Demarcus Haddock & Company.
Community Unity Breakfast
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 16 at ECU’s Murphy Center (Harvey Hall), 100 Ficklen Drive. The event is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County. It is free and open to the public. This may be a standing-room only event. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
MLK Celebration
Young Women of Promise in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners will sponsor its 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Temple of Zion International Ministries, 1012 Dickinson Ave. The event will feature community service awards and mini-grant announcements. For additional information, call Theresa Williams at 367-8292, email ywopromise@gmail.com or visit www.youngwomenofpromise.org.