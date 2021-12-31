Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves eat-in and take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Tea Party to meet
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The speaker will be N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell, an active member of the General Assembly. Guests will learn what to expect this year from the legislature and state government.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host a virtual session of Human Trafficking 101 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Learn what human trafficking is, why it is so prevalent here, how to identify indicators and how to safely report suspicions. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd. Registration required for the membership event at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223. Bring business cards for a chance to win a door prize and to make new business contacts.
Emmanuel Church
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will be serving breakfast at 9:15 a.m. on the second Sunday, Jan. 9, not the first Sunday. Men’s Fellowship will fix cheese biscuits, sausage, country ham, bacon, grits and ”eggs your way.” Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. including the induction of the three new vestry members. A vestry meeting will be held after the worship service. Call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Newcomers Club
The January meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Jan. 12, beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The speaker will be from Operation Sunshine. Reservations should be made on or before Jan. 9 at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the Adopt-a-City Street litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.