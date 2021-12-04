Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Homes tour
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 20th annual Christmas Homes Tour is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Sunday and will include a one-hour virtual tour of four homes decorated for with themes of Christmas past, present and future. Tickets are $25 and proceeds benefit Community Crossroads Center. Visit stpaulsepiscopal.com. Call 752-3482 for more information.
Early Music Collective
The ECU School of Music will present the Early Music Collective at 3 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Room B110. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The Hope Plantation mansion and King Bazemore house will be decorated with period decorations. The event will include music, refreshments and horse wagon or carriage rides. hopeplantation.org or facebook.com/hopeplantation.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
First Sunday
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will serve breakfast for the congregation at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Men’s Fellowship will be fixing cheese biscuits, sausage, country ham, bacon, grits and “eggs your way.” An Adult Forum led by The Rev. Bob Hudak on “Advent: A Season Pregnant with Hope” will be at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. The vestry will meet immediately following the service. For more info, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930 or the church at 753-3737 and leave a message.
Newcomers club
The December meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held Wednesday beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20. Kathy Sprau will play the harp. Make reservations before Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet a 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Dexter Liu, an expert on the second amendment, will talk about recent policies and laws. For more information, contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Post 151 to meet
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Thursday. A representative from Pitt County Aids Service Organization (PiCASO) will give an overview of services and HIV education. The support group segment will follow. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org and visit facebook.com/gvpflag.
Live Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, will host its annual Live Drive Through Nativity from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. There is no admission charge.