A record number of deaths from COVID-19 and the president says nothing. No bless your heart to our president.
BYH to you Republican elected officials who still enable Trump. History will not forget and that stank will follow you the rest of your life, and we will not let you forget.
Ron Mitchelson, interim chancellor at ECU, and 23 other administrators are furloughed for 10 days while other peons who need the money are furloughed until June 2021. Just in time to take their 10 days off for extra Christmas holidays.
BYH Bethel All these years the residents of Bethel have been complaining about the high water bills. The town officials said there is nothing they could do. Now Thursday's headline in The DR says Bethel is one of the cities in distress. Why has this not been mentioned until now? You said there is not enough customers that are paying for the water bills. The minimum charge for an empty house is $93. Get a grocery, industry.
Bless your heart Vidant. I truly feel like the hero that you say I am. What hero do you know that gets paid $13 an hour after being employed by you for 10 years?
Bless your greedy heart to the person in the line to pick up free food driving a luxury black SUV that retails for over $70,000.
BYH to the person who wants BYHs to only be positive. The phrase BYH has multiple meanings, including to mean "you are dumb or otherwise impaired, but you can't help it" by individuals who wish to "be sweet” and do not wish to "act ugly." So, until BYH doesn't mean that anymore, I will continue to use the DR BYH section to BYH! Yes, yours, lol!
A big BYH to the DR for frequently carrying the commentary posted by Walter Williams. I was saddened to hear of his passing on Dec. 2. My hope is that his timeless fact-based articles will continue to be carried by The DR. A fitting tribute was offered by the WSJ entitled Walter Williams, RIP. Maybe the DR could post this for others to appreciate.
I think the lawyers are the ones pushing for another lockdown. It is a well known fact that being isolated with your wife during a lockdown is the leading cause of divorce. Several law firms are riding slowly through my neighborhood with big signs on their fancy cars advertising for divorce proceedings. One lawyer told me, "COVID divorces are more lucrative than falls at Walmart. And you don't even have to chase the ambulance!"
BYH, our media and leaders are acting like the world is experiencing the black plague. Divide 270,000 by 330 million and you get .000819. Move the decimal over 2 places for the percentage of people who die of COVID compared to the population. Right now your odds of dying are about 1 in 1,500, and for comparison look up how many die yearly of heart disease or cancer. Take precautions but don't live in fear.
BYH, you'd better hope he is on the way out, because if not, that is when the nightmare starts for real.
BYH, is it just me or does John Kerry seem like that creepy know-it-all hypocritical step-uncle that some of us are unfortunately blessed with? Why does this guy seem to always pop up like a weed in a sidewalk crack?
In the last four years, everything the Democrats have accused Trump of doing has been proven that, in fact, the Democrats have done. Quid pro quo in Ukraine, big payouts by the Chinese, conspiring with Russia and now the clincher, stealing an election. Must be nice to be above the law.
Just wondering why North Carolina high school teams have to wear a mask while playing basketball while college basketball teams in North Carolina do not? Is this just another "pick of winners and losers" liberals are so famous for?
BYH to the doctors and health care workers at ECU and Vidant who are taking care of people who are very sick with COVID infections. I heard they will care for you whether or not you think the virus is a hoax, wear a mask, yammer on about China, and cry about liberty and freedom.
BYH, slowing job growth is not because of COVID. It's because it appears Joe Biden will be president and the Democrats will be in charge, bringing back high taxes, restricting legislation, and open borders. Just like in the Obama years. I'm not hiring anyone.
BYH, Janet Yellen. People aren't equal. They may have been born equal with equal opportunity, but life choices create inequality. The government can not make everyone equal.
You don't know why forgiving college loans is so important! They have completed the indoctrination, you haven't. You are too busy working to have a place to live, put food on the table, drive a car, and pay your own way to get the indoctrination. We will have to spend a ton of money on your "Re-education Camp," BYH
No BYH to elected Republicans, you think you are being loyal soldiers, but to us and to history you are enabling a delusional president with your firehose of Russian-style disinformation, using every propaganda outlet that will help perpetuate it. You play a dangerous game in which we will all reap the whirlwind of your lies.
BYH, my hair was getting a little long, so I went to the lady who cuts my hair and said, "Make me look sexy," so she started drinking.
BYH, I need to get into shape, but I'm kind of waiting to see if it's the end of the world before I put any real effort into it.
If you don't believe the scientists, and you don't believe wearing a mask is important, why is it important to take credit for a vaccine?
BYH, what happens if a lame-duck pardons a turkey, but is too chicken to eat crow because his goose is cooked?
Is it really ok to waste taxpayer money on numerous frivolous legal attempts to change the election? Is there no consequence for such behavior?
No BYH deserved by Republicans, who are showing us that the only time they believe in democracy is when more people vote for them, otherwise they are fine with autocracy as long as it is their guy who is the autocrat. They simply have no credibility left at this point, all they have left is hypocrisy. How would they have reacted if it was Obama said he was 'in love' with Kim Jong Un?
BHH. Trump has gone off the deep end. Why do people still think he is sane? Get out, get out, get out!
No BYH to the entry justifying Trump's golf expenses while condemning Obama's, saying Trump's cart and greens fees were free for Trump. That is the stupidest thing I ever read. Trump's resorts charge top dollar for rooms and such for the Secret Service, etc., and that doesn't even include the category of classified costs to the Treasury. There is no telling how much this grifter made from the office of the presidency.
BYH, so Trump just pardoned Mike Flynn, a convicted felon who confessed to his crimes. So rather than a country that abides by the rule of law, for two more months, we continue to be ruled by the lawless.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.