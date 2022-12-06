Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

To the BYH-er who wanted to know why Biden hasn’t called for hammer control, because hammers don’t kill people, crazy white guys do, silly. Let’s ban them instead.

You don’t only live once. You live every day. You only die once. BYH.


