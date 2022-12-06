Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Holiday concert
The PCC Music Department will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., featuring the PCC Symphony Orchestra, Chorale, Elements of Praise gospel choir and Jazz Band. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to support music department activities.
Shop with a Cop
Sam Jones Barbecue, 715 W. Fire Tower Road, is donating a portion of its proceeds from lunch and dinner on Wednesday to the Winterville Police Department Shop with a Cop program. Donations also will be accepted at town hall through Dec. 15. Call 756-1105.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A holiday market will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 252 Main St. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and entertainment. The tree-lighting will begin at 5 p.m. It will feature performances from area schools and organizations and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Call 756-1487 or visit wintervillenc.com.
‘Nutcracker’
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” ballet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The ballet is accompanied by the Eastern Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $34 for youth. Call 328-4788 or visit tickets.ecu.edu. Sales at the door begin 45 minutes prior to the performance.
Old Fashioned Christmas
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas from 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 2-17. A special seniors only (55-plus) event is scheduled from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18, for $10. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.
Eppes Alumni Concert
The Eppes Alumni Community Chorus will present its Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at York Memorial A.M.E. ZION Church, 201 Tyson St. The event is free and open to the public. Call 714-3976 or 321-5614.
Posada Navideña
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will host its 13th annual Posada Navideña from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road. Las Posadas Navideñas is a nine-day religious observance meant to honor Mary and Joseph’s quest for shelter. The AMEXCAN event will have tables from community partners on available resources, activities, prizes, food, and Toys for Tots gifts for the registered recipients. The event is free and open to the public. Visit form.jotform.com/222826821535154 to host a table. Call 329-0593 or email biancapr@amexcannc.org for information.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present A Festive Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Admission is free but guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. A second performance will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.