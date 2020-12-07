BYH, why is pizza round, put in a square box, but eaten as a triangle?
Will you still love your Harris/Biden socialist regime a year from now when energy prices, inflation, unemployment, illegal immigration, and crime have spiked. We saw the horrible leadership of Carter and Obama, and now we are going to repeat with an even worse version with an even weaker leader. You think you hated Trump — just wait.
BYH Trump. I could stomach your narcissistic reality show personality and even held my nose while you stirred up your base. I even give you some credit for keeping the economy rolling and our country safe the past 4 years. However, when you started making unrealistic predictions and way out comments about Covid 19 you lost me. You could have probably had another 4 years if you had shot it straight with the American people.
BYH to President Trump and Vice President Pence for continually making the comments on the campaign trail that COVID Virus would just magically disappear if Biden Harris won the election. Just for the record, United States has more COVID cases during the month of November than most countries had all year.
BYH, I don't know what these modern-day Republicans believe in, but it sure isn't democracy. They will violate every rule and norm of democracy to keep a grip on power, they truly earn the very description of banana republicans.
Bless Our Hearts! Trump will be the president until Jan. 20, 2021. Why are we only hearing from the president-elect, Joe Biden, about the COVID-19 relief bill? Americans need help now. The only things I hear from Trump are multiple emails and text messages, sent daily, asking for donations. In that 46 minute propaganda video he released, Trump only mentioned himself and whined about his own troubles. Please, finish your job and leave quickly.
BOH, so glad the black city council lady pointed out the race of the council members against what she wanted but, gee, seems to me she is the racist, don't ya'll think?
The people who are asking you to believe that there was massive voter fraud while they present zero evidence are the same people who have told you COVID-19 was no worse than the flu, that it would magically go away as soon as the election was over and have done nothing about it while watching over 225,000 Americans die. They still say it is a hoax. BYH if you believe them.
COVID-19 lives on surfaces, eh not so much; it’s not airborne, yes it is; don’t worry too much about COVID, wait, everybody quarantine: All advice from the U.S. “experts” so far, and now they are being cautious and slow on approving a vaccine, waiting till Dec, 10 to meet on it? But don’t be ridiculous, there’s no deep state in the U.S. even little Bahrain is ahead of us.
Bless Your Heart Chicken Shack. Why is the Chicken Shack wild all the time?
BYH. We hear about "Clusters" in schools and communities on a regular basis and the precautions that have to be made so the environment is safe. How about "Super Spreaders" in churches? They don't have to follow the same rules to protect the communities that they are infecting by being careless and irresponsible? I will pray.
BOH. I visited three restaurants last week where all customers had on masks but none of the cook or wait staff. Is this not mandatory anymore? Is no one not following up anymore? I can assure you that COVID 19 is still real.
Bless your little ole heart. Cases of voters casting ballots twice? Will the DA do his duty and prosecute the cases or be a partisan Democrat?
Rules for being human (from ancient Sanskrit): You'll receive a body. There are no mistakes, only lessons, which will be repeated until learned. Learning lessons will not end. There is no "better than here." Others are merely mirrors of you. What you make of your life is up to you. Your answers lie inside of you. You will forget all this. You will remember whenever you want. Live love. BYH.
A BYH to older siblings who can't close doors quietly while people are trying to sleep. Do you do this at home? Shame on you!
BYH science deniers. If I am wrong about masks and social distancing, no harm no foul. If you are wrong, people will continue to die. I’ve made my choice. It’s not too late to change yours.
BYH to Republicans who helped Trump increase the national debt by 7 trillion dollars during his one term on office but will now suddenly turn into deficit hawks now that Biden will become president. Pitiful excuse for leadership.
What is the time limit on trying to open one of those plastic bags at the self=service checkout? I mean she stood there looking at me for several minutes before she turned away to answer her cellphone. Is there a life hack of how to open these plastic bags? If you lick your fingers you will certainly get Covid or a good scolding from Lord Cooper. Help me Rhonda.
BYH to the evangelicals: So you prayed for God to take control of this election and trust in His plan? Tell me again why you don't trust the results?
Bless our heart, Trump pulled much of his staff over the years from Fox 'News', get ready for Biden's nominations to seem familiar because of their presence over the years on MSNBC. And that's not a bad thing.
BYH, poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich.
