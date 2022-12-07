Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class starts at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Cinderella – A Tale Retold” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Food distributions
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Park behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal, and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Christmas concert
NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas Tour will make a stop at Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Drive, Winterville, at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Christian recording artist Francesca Battistelli. Visit www.itickets.com/events/470192.
Community Band
The Tar River Community Band will present a program of Christmas music at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Look for them between Belk and Victoria’s Secret. The band is directed by Jim Mauser.
Community Pops Concert
The Greenville Community Pops Singers will perform its annual Christmas Concert 7:30-8:30 pm. on Friday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4889 Old Tar Road, Winterville. For more information, contact Don Fitts at Fittsdd@suddenlink.net.
Drive-Through Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack Simpson Road, will host its annual drive-through Nativity from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Visit blackjackchurch.org.
Organist performs
Internationally acclaimed concert organist Kit Jacobson will perform on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the event.
Craft fair
A Christmas craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at John Paul II Catholic High School gymnasium, 2085 Quail Ridge Road. Concessions will be available. To register as a vendor, visit jp2highschool.com/arts-booster-club.
398th breakfast
A breakfast meeting for all former members of the 398the Engineer\Supply Company of Greenville will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.
Young entrepreneurs
The “Entrepreneurs: We Run the World” retreat will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at Greenville City Hall, third-floor gallery. To register for the free event, visit Eventbrite and search Entrepreneurs: We Run the World. For more information, contact ecifyouthretreat@gmail.com. It’s geared toward young people who are interested in owning a business.