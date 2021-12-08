Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with music and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon with treat bags for the kids and hot spiced cider while supplies last. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this weekend and Dec. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Breakfast with Santa
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will host breakfast and a visit with Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door, $3 for children younger than 10. Masks encouraged for dining in, limited outdoor seating with weather permitting. Then stay downtown for the Christmas Parade at 10:30 a.m.
Farmville celebrations
The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will follow at 6 p.m. at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
398th Engineer\Supply Company
The 398th Engineer\Supply Company in Greenville will hold its next breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. All former members are welcome. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net if you can attend.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call designed to allow children to talk with Santa while remaining at home. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Registration is limited, and reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children. Net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. Call 328-4788.
Tryon candlelight
Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St., New Bern, will host Candlelight 2021 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and Saturday. Visit tryonpalace.org, email info@tryonpalace.org or call 639-3500.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Winter Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present the Tim Sutton Trio with Ernest Silver in concert at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Road at 3 p.m. Sunday. Come and enjoy the sounds of the season. Tickets are $10 showtix4u.com/event-details/59065. Visit www.farmville-arts.org, the FCAC Facebook page or call the FCAC office at 753-3832.